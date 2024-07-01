John Davids, 75 of Buffalo Center died Saturday, June 29th at his home in Buffalo Center.

A funeral service for John Davids will be held Monday, July 8, 2024, at 10:30 AM at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center.

Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center with military honors conducted.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 PM Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Oakcrest Funeral Services Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

