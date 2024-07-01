Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/1/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/890299509

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change

9:25 a.m. Consider fireworks display application for Save the Lake (Crystal Lake)

Consider fireworks display application for J. Patrick Trulson Family

9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, appoint engineer to DD # 97 Lateral 153, consider signing bond release for DD #174 Main Open Ditch with Larson Contracting Central, LLC

9:40 a.m. Consider authorizing issuance of credit card for Conservation Director

9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for repair to fountain

9:55 a.m. Consider invoice from Blazek Electric for LED lights for Courthouse

10:00 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider quote for Collection, Transportation, and Disposal of Rural Recycling for Hancock County, IA, discuss and possibly consider Request for Quote for Rural Recycling and set date and time for opening and consideration for award of Quote for Rural Recycling in Hancock County

10:10 a.m. Consider claims