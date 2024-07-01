AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Capital Improvement Projects Continue
The city of Garner is moving forward with several capital improvement projects which have been slated for July. Drew with the Street Department explained that one of the projects should resume this month.
The pickleball court projects also may see some completion work this month too.
The city wants to create a uniform look to the courts and to do so, there needs to be a little paintwork done.
The project should be completed by the end of July.