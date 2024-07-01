Forest City Farmers Coop Changes Hands

The Forest City Farmers Coop is changing hands to become an extension of the Gold Eagle Cooperative. The change is effective July 1st and it means that a prominent member of the farming community is stepping aside. Randy Broesder has been the manager of the coop but believes it is time to move on.

Broesder knew that the choice to become a part of the Gold Eagle Cooperative was for the best, not just for the employees, but for the farming community as a whole.

Broesder also noted that the changeover was well accepted by the members of the coop.

He admits that he will enjoy the remainder of summer, but things will probably change in September.