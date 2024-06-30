Watch for Con Artists During Your Flood Clean-up

As some were are bracing for flood waters to arrive, others are working to clean up their homes and properties from the recent record high water, and those folks are being warned to be on-guard for con artists. Bao Vang, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, urges Iowans who are facing restoration work due to a flooded basement, for example, to watch for certain red flags when hiring a contractor.

Not all storm chasers are scammers, Vang says, but some may lack the proper licensing for the area. She recommends looking at locally based, accredited contractors, which can be found on the BBB.org website. While local contractors will likely be fielding plenty of calls, Vang says don’t get desperate with your hiring, as the agency can aid you in your search.

Before having any work done, she urges homeowners to contact their insurance company first and confirm what their policy covers, along with the filing requirements.