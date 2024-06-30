Roger Aukes, 85, of Buffalo Center, died Friday, June 28, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa – Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Tim Diehl and Pastor Larry Gruis officiating.

Burial will be held in Olena Mound Cemetery with military honors conducted. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, of Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements.