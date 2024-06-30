Federal Help Available for Locally Flood Damaged Areas

Governor Kim Reynolds and the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency surveyed flood damage in Rock Valley, Spencer, and Cherokee on Thursday. They saw homes with foundations caved in by high water levels on the Little Sioux River. Five counties are approved for individual assistance from FEMA under a Presidential Disaster Declaration, while nine counties qualify for federal help to rebuild flooded infrastructure. Cherokee County is not one of them, but Reynolds says that could change as more information is turned in.

In addition to Adair County, the governor says 28 more counties are approved for public assistance under the earlier Major Federal Disaster Declaration for floods and storms in late May. Cherokee Emergency Management Director Justin Pritts escorted the governor and the FEMA director on Thursday’s tour, showing them the destruction caused by the swollen Little Sioux.

Pritts says the water reached levels never seen before in Cherokee.

Pritts estimates about 70 homes have been destroyed and double that amount saw some amount of water in their basements. Mark Casey’s home was right in the path of the highest water in town history. Casey says he’s lived through a half-dozen floods during his lifetime in Cherokee.

The first presidential declaration for the May storms covers 29 counties: Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cedar, Cherokee, Clay, Dallas, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Humboldt, Jasper, Iowa, Jackson, Kossuth, Marshall, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscatine, Polk, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Shelby, Story, Tama and Wright. The second presidential declaration for the June flooding covers five: Clay, Emmet, Lyon, Plymouth, and Sioux counties.