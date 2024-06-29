Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Flooding Issues Remain in Places

River stages are once again at or near flood stage. Some river levels are forecast to continue to rise. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 80 degrees. Fishing is being reported as slow. Some boat ramps are inaccessible due to highwater. Take extreme caution when accessing these or other points close to shore.

AREA WEATHER

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are are in the upper 70s. Water levels are about 4 inches above the spillway. Water clarity is about 1-2 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Crappie are up to 10- to 12-inches. Morning bite is best. Bluegill – Fair: Try a nightcrawler under a bobber fished from shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Pick up bass along shore with a variety of bass baits. Walleye – Slow: Walleye action has slowed; try the rock piles in the east basin and the shoreline along Ice House Point.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 70s.Water clarity is about 4-5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-10 feet of water. Fish are 5-inches up to 13-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill near shore with a piece of crawler under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Pick up bass along shore near weed lines with traditional bass baits. Walleye – Slow: Pick up walleye in 10-15 feet of water near rock and woody structure Yellow Perch – Slow.

Des Moines River (Humboldt to Stratford)

Water levels are above flood stage.

Little Sioux River (Linn Grove to Correctionville)

Water levels are above flood stage.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 10 inches below the crest of the spillway. Courtesy docks are installed.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the upper 70s. Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass close to shore near rocky structure and overhanging trees. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye off shore near the dredge cuts; use crawler harness and crankbaits. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638

Clear Lake

Water level is 5 inch over crest. Water temperature is in the upper 70s. Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait from the wind-swept shore or rocky areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing near the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Anglers continue to catch walleye near shallow rocky habitat and vegetation on the east shore with jigs and live bait. Evening bite is best. Yellow Bass – Slow: Best bite is early morning.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie– Slow: Drift fish small jigs or live bait near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow.

Lower Pine Lake

Bluegill – Good: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find bass close to shore near woody habitat.

Rice Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are on beds near shore. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try fishing the edge of vegetation and near woody habitat. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a topwater and weedless baits.

Upper Pine Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift fish or troll small jigs. Bluegill – Good: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find bass close to shore near woody habitat.

Winnebago River

River level is 9.26 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 4 feet above crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Bluegill – Good: Lots of bluegill have been seen in shallower waters; many fish are on beds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are a little ways off shore; you can still find some around docks and other structure. Yellow Perch – Good: Many perch have been seen; sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Lake level is 2 feet over crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. Walleye – Good: Bite has been hit-or-miss, but has been very good when the bite is on.

Spirit Lake

Lake level is 2.26 feet over crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are finding quality-size crappie; they are biting on almost anything. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized walleye. Evening bite is best with leech and bobber from shore or crankbaits and slip bobbers by boat. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 4 feet above crest. The lake is under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Due to flooding, all lakes in Dickinson County are under a 5 mph no wake ordinance until further notice. Most ramps and access docks are under water. Use caution; many lakes have floating debris. Area water temperatures are in the mid 70s. Water levels are well above crest and have flooded some lower level areas. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing. Water clarity is poor. Use caution when on water; watch for submerged hazards. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try worms or chubs fished on the bottom in calm water or the edge of current. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in slack water areas. Use a spinner or crankbait. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in off-channel areas or eddies. Use minnows or jigs tipped with plastics.

Decorah District Streams

Water levels are elevated at most locations. Stream clarity is highly variable depending on where rain fell, but most are clear or clearing Use caution when wading streams with high flows. All streams were stocked this week. Gnats and no-see-ums are out in force. Wild parsnip is starting to bloom. Don’t touch this plant; it can cause painful blisters. Brook Trout – Slow: Brook trout take more persuasion to bite in off-color water. Sneak up on brook trout for a better chance to catch one of these beauties. Good hatches of gnats, mayflies, caddisflies, and midges. Brown Trout – Good: Try fishing near or around logs or undercut banks. Spinnerbaits work well. Also try streamers on larger waterbodies. Brown trout like cloudy water. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use spinnerbaits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is about 2 feet. Water temperature is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber from shore near woody debris. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are in shallow; use a small piece of worm or waxworm. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler or squashed minnow on a hook near the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures along the edge of vegetation.

Lake Meyer

Water is stained with about 2 feet visibility. Water temperature is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Slow: Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with a minnow near structure. Bluegill – Slow: Try small hooks tipped with a waxworm or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler on a hook fished at the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use a spinnerbait fished along the edge of vegetation. Reports of anglers catching quite a few small bass.

North Bear Creek

Stream improvements are taking place on upper North Bear just downstream of 380th St. and soon between 128th Ave. and 380th St. Rainbow Trout – Slow: There are many other great locations to find fish below this area. Stocking continues below this area weekly.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing. Water clarity is poor. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in eddies or slack water areas. Try a jig tipped with a plastic tail. Walleye – Slow: Evening bite is best.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing. Water clarity is poor. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies in deeper holes or near rock ledges. Walleye – Slow: Use crankbaits or jigs tipped with plastics in off channel areas.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling. Water clarity is poor. Use caution when on the water. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallmouth in eddies or near rock ledges; use spinnerbaits. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper holes and off channel areas. Afternoon bite is best.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling. Water clarity is poor. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Try spinners near rock ledges or snags. Walleye – Slow: Use spinners or crankbaits near rock ledges, eddies, or deeper holes. Evening bite is best.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a squished minnow or worm fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinners or crankbaits along jetties or drop-offs.

Volga River

Water levels are are stabilizing. Water clarity is poor. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in deeper holes or off channel areas. Use a spinner or crankbait.

Yellow River

Water levels are slowly rising. Water clarity is fair. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system. Brown Trout – Fair: Find trout below or just off riffles. A spinner or shallow running crankbait should interest a hungry mouth.

Water levels vary depending on rainfall amounts in area rivers and streams. Weekend temperatures in the 70s to 50s with a chance of storms Thursday night into Friday. For more information, contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Water level is high, but it’s fishable. Bluegill – Fair.

Brinker Lake

Brinker Lake boat ramp and George Wyth Park are closed due to flooding on the Cedar River. .

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River in Black Hawk County is cresting above flood stage on or about June 26 with additional rainfall in the forecast.

George Wyth Lake

George Wyth Park is closed due to Cedar River flooding.

Lake Delhi

Avoid weekend and midday fishing; abundant recreational boat traffic during these times. Largemouth Bass – Fair. White Crappie – Fair.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams are high, but are fishable as of June 26. Watch local weather; avoid areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. Evening bug hatches provide dry fly opportunities during early summer. Streams are well-stocked with rainbow trout. Brown Trout – Fair: Late evening bite is best. Rainbow Trout – Good.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Flows are high, but the river is still fishable as of June 26. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair. White Crappie – Fair.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

The Shell Rock River in Butler County is above flood stage as of June 26 and slowly falling.

South Prairie Lake

South Prairie has not been impacted as much by recent rainfall as other area lakes. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County has crested at high levels on or about June 25. Fishing conditions are poor with high and turbid water.

Most rivers and impoundments in east-central Iowa are experiencing minor to moderate flooding and are not conducive to fishing. The Maquoketa River is high, but still fishable as of June 26. Trout streams are high, but still fishable as of June 26. Be aware of weather when considering fishing destinations; heavy rainfall can quickly impact trout streams. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 15.8 feet at Lansing and is predicted to crest near 16.7 feet early next week. Water clarity is cloudy. Water temperature is 76 degrees. Army Road at New Albin is closed due to high water. Lansing Village Creek will become unpassable under the railroad bridge. Black Crappie – Good: Try light tackle in the flooded timber as the river rises; use minnows. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill have moved off spawning beds into deeper water. Use light tackle on weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Look for flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Shore Slough at Lansing has been good fishing for northern pike. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 625.4 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to reach 627.4 feet next week. Water temperature is 79 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. Boat ramps at Nobles Island, Marquette, McGregor, Sny Magill, and Bussey Lake are under water. High water ramp at Harpers Ferry remains open. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing the flooded timber as the river rises; use minnows around submerged structure. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved off spawning beds into deeper water. Use light tackle on weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines or at the spillway. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 15.7 feet at Guttenberg in the tailwaters and is expected to reach 17.6 feet next week. Water clarity is diminished. Water temperature is 79 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam is not recommended with increased turbulence due to the lock gates being up. Guttenberg City ramp, Turkey River and Mud Lake are under water. Black Crappie – Good: Try light tackle in the flooded timber as the river rises; use minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved off spawning beds into deeper water. Use light tackle on weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers or cut bait. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Use live bluegill or shiners in the tailwater. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Upper Mississippi River levels are predicted to rise several more feet next week. Water temperature is in the upper 70s. Fishing along rocks is starting to pick up. Most boat ramps are closed. Use caution due to floating trees and debris.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water level is 15.7 feet at Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17.3 feet at the RR bridge. Water levels are rising and are stained. Water temperature is near 77 degrees. Most boat ramps are affected by the flooding, especially the smaller ones. Campgrounds at Massey and Spruce Creek are closed. Water is expected to go up three or four more feet. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish like flood waters and will move along the banks to feed; use stink baits. Catfish should be well along their way in the spawning process. Flathead Catfish – Good: Anglers are starting to use trot lines where they can find non-flooded banks. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are often stacked up along cleaner water edges. Most anglers are using crankbaits or spinning baits to catch abundant bass. Walleye – No Report: Many anglers are targeting smaller flowing sloughs with crankbaits. White Bass – No Report: White bass have been a consistent in the creel, even with the dirty water. Try some flashy spinners in the tailwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is rising to near 15.4 feet at Bellevue. Water temperature is 77 degrees. The water is stained. The Iowa DNR ramp at Bellevue is completely flooded. Most ramps other then the Bellevue City Ramp will have flooding issues. The Jackson County Campground at Sabula is closed. Water is expected to rise three or four more feet. Brown Bullhead – Good: Anglers using egg sinker and worm rigs in the lower pool above Clinton are catching good numbers of this unique bullhead. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish like flood waters and will move along the banks to feed; use stink baits. They should be spawning soon; rock lines are a good place to start. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are a consistent biter in moderate current areas; use an egg sinker worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find weed lines away from the main channel. Anglers are using gaudy spinnerbaits. Walleye – No Report: Use rattles to allow the fish to find the bait in stained waters. White Bass – No Report: Try white jigs or small spinners in the Bellevue tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is rising to near 14.5 feet at Fulton, 16.3 feet at Camanche and 10 feet at LeClair. Water is stained. Water temperature is 78 degrees. Most boat ramps into Pool 14 will be flooded; the campground at Rock Creek will also be affected. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish like flood waters and will move along the banks to feed; use stink baits. They should be spawning soon; rock lines are a good place to start. Freshwater Drum – Good: Worm rig with egg sinker fished along shore in moderate current will catch this consistent biter. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find weed lines away from the main channel; use gaudy spinnerbaits. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the tributary streams if they are running clearer; need to find rock to hold smallies.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is steady at near 14.7 feet at Rock Island. The water is stained. Water levels are at “minor” flood stage but will approach “major” flood stage by the end of the week. Freshwater Drum – No Report: Worm rig with egg sinker fished along shore in moderate current will catch this consistent biter.

The river will reach “moderate” flood stage in most locations. Most boat ramps and courtesy docks will be experiencing flooding issues. Only a few of the major boat ramps will be in operation over the next week or so. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 14.78 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach flood stage by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is forecast to reach 17.7 feet by July 3rd. Fishing is being reported as slow with the high water conditions. The boat ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed due to high water. The dock has been pulled out of the water at the lower boat ramp at the Fairport Recreational Area. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills up shallow. Try pieces of worm under a bobber along brush piles in the backwaters. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber. Use nightcrawlers or stink bait.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 13.82 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. River level is forecast to reach 17.3 feet by July 3rd. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at Lock and Dam 16. The ramps at Kilpeck and Big Timber are closed due to highwater. Fishing is being reported as slow. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to start to move shallow around brush piles in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines; float a bobber with leeches or crawlers along the rocks.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 14.73 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 18.3 feet by July 3rd. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. River stage is 13.82 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp will also be under water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to move shallow in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines; float a bobber with leeches or crawlers along the rocks.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 10.62 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 14.0 feet by July 3rd. The gates are out of the water at the dam. River stage is 15.40 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 527.76 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528.0 feet. Tama Beach and Sullivan Slough boat ramps will be inaccessible due to high water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to start to move shallow in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines; float a bobber with leeches or crawlers along the rocks.

River stage is once again at flood stage. River level is forecast to continue to rise. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 80 degrees. Fishing is being reported as slow. Some boat ramps are inaccessible due to highwater. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in mid to upper low 80s. Water is clear. Duck weed is along the edges of the lake where the wind blows it; much of the lake remains open water. Bluegill – Fair: Work the edges of the flooded trees in 6 to 7 feet of water. The bite has slowed down with the heat. Channel Catfish – Good: Normally it would be early to talk about fishing for spawning catfish, but they are starting to spawn in the rocks along the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the flooded timber where bass are chasing the little bluegills.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River in this section is headed for flood stage by this weekend; mostly from water coming down the Cedar River.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the mid 80s. Water clarity remains decent at just under 4 feet. Curly-leaf pondweed beds are gone with the heat. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies in 10 to 12 feet of water by vertically jigging or slow drift trolling. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing in the early morning (before 10 am) in 6-8 feet of water along the edges of the last of the curly-leaf beds and out a little deeper in the flooded trees. Channel Catfish – Good: Work the edge of the rocks along the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: You can still find nice-sized bass along the edges of the weed beds, especially early in the morning; work the edges of the old creek channel with jigs.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is reaching 86 degrees in the afternoon. Water is getting green. Water clarity is 13 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: With the hot weather, expect crappies to remain around the deeper (10-12 feet) habitat. Anglers are vertical jigging for them. Bluegill – Fair: Most males have moved out to the mid-depth habitat in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Try fishing around the rip rap shorelines; chicken liver is a favorite bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for bass to be hunting for bluegills and green sunfish along the rocks and edges of the weed beds early in the morning or late evening. They retreat out to deeper water during the day.

Lake Geode

Water temperature is 84 degrees in the morning, hotter later. Water clarity is about 6 feet; more green color to the water. Black Crappie – Slow: Vertical jig for crappie over the fish habitat in 8-10 feet of water or slow troll along the edges of the long mounds across from the beach. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved to their summer spots. Try slow trolling (drifting) with a small jig tipped with bait until you locate them and then vertically jigging. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass have headed out to deeper water; expect to find them hunting the tree falls for bluegills and green sunfish on cloudy mornings.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperatures has reached the mid-80s in the afternoons when the sun is out.Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are bunched up at between 13 and 18 feet down in the lower half of the lake in the flooded trees. Vertical jigging and moving around works best to find them. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the outer edges of the deeper weed beds and back in the deeper flooded brush in 6-10 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish like the heat. Look for spawning males around the rocks and culvert piles where they are sitting on the nests. Females are more difficult to find; look for them to be anywhere water is running into the lake after a good rain. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for bass during the first and last hours of daylight to be hunting the outer edges of the weed beds; jig for them along the deeper water habitat in 13-18 feet of water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)



Skunk River water levels came up a little, but is still manageable for boating. Channel Catfish – Good: Use minnows and cut bait.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Water levels is back to normal summer pool; predicted to rise next week. Black Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows along steep rock banks or deeper brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Some anglers have had luck trolling cut bait; catfish are being caught along shallow rock.

Diamond Lake

Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Hannen Lake

There is an algae bloom. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are suspended in open water; 7- 11-inch fish were reported this past week. Bluegill – Fair: Smaller are more common. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing shallow banks. Some better fish are caught occasionally.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

The curly-leaf pondweed is dying back. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing 6-10 feet down over 14-20 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are deeper; some on the bottom, some suspended. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are moving shallower. Evenings bite is best. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass on remaining weedlines or rock.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is in effect. Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Black Crappie – Slow: Target deeper brush/stumps or look for suspended fish in open water. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are in shallow pockets; others have slid out to deeper rock. Fish size is improving. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunrise/sunset or look for suspended fish or wind-blown banks where there are shad.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water clarity is still high. Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Fishing is reported as slow. Morning and evening bite is best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evening bite is best. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing in rock after dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try fishing towards dusk. There has been some surface activity.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig and minnow combinations in brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs along the shoreline and open areas in the vegetation. Tip the jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler. Largemouth Bass – Good: Target the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Use plastics in these areas and in open areas of the vegetation.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in the brush piles and along the shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use plastics around brush piles and along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs and minnows in the standing timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around submerged brush piles and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and around submerged structures.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use plastics and crankbaits around the brush piles and rip-rapped shoreline.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.24 msl; the 2024 summer recreation target pool is 905.6 msl; typical recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels; properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs around submerged cedar tree piles and docks. Crappie have moved to deeper water after spawning. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling crankbaits or crawler harnesses. All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Use jigging spoons or crankbaits over rock piles and near the old river channel.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and submerged structure near the campground shoreline. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use nightcrawlers along the fishing jetties or the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use crawlers or leeches jigging or troll live bait rigs in 5 to 15 feet of water. Also try trolling live bait jigs or shallow diving crankbaits along the edge of any aquatic vegetation.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll light jigs with minnows or twister tails from the main boat ramp area to about three quarters up the lake.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Drift live bait over habitat in 15 feet of water or less.

Red Rock Reservoir

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift or slowly troll light jigs with plastics or live minnows in bays off the main reservoir. Channel Catfish – Good: Drift or try still fishing cut baits near rip-rap or rock cliffs.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Carter Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching good numbers of bass along the weedline. A high percentage of the population is more than 15-inches.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Fish average 7.5 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try fishing around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass anglers are having success along the dam and around jetties.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappies in deeper tree piles and around the roadbeds. The large year class is 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are slow trolling over the roadbeds and having success. Bluegill will average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast along the edge of the lilies.

Nodaway Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish in the upper end of the lake using blood bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: The lake has a large population of 12- to 14-inch bass.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies slow trolling open water areas. Crappie are 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills trolling or drifting. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – No Report: Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spawning. Bluegill will average 7.5-inches.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 7.5-inches with small jigs near deep cedar tree brush piles early in the morning and late in the evening. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics around the fishing jetties to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Marina docks and courtesy docks at Lake View Campground are not in due to low water. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers around rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs fished along creek channels early in the morning and late in the evening. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics along weedlines in 6-8 feet of water to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs or twister tails along creek channels early in the morning and late in the evening to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near deep rock piles early in the morning and late in the evening to catch all sizes of bluegill. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics in 6-8 feet of water along weedlines.

West Lake (Osceola)

Lake level has increased with recent rains, but still remains about 2 feet below normal pool. Boaters can use the boat ramps at their own risk.

Water temperatures are in upper 70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.