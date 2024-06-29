John Cedric, Yoder, Jr., 76, passed away June 11, 2024, at Mercy Hospital, Des Moines, IA, after a beautiful life with family and friends. He leaves behind his wife and best friend Nancy Ann of 54 years, two children Cory (Belmond), Colby (Candi-Gilbertville) and six grandchildren: Cedric, Triston, Caelor, Cinnik, Cambrie, and Charlee who he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with.

John was born to John Cedric “Cec” and Gladys (Claude) Yoder in Webster City, IA, December 18, 1947. He was an extremely spoiled brother by his five sisters: Lorraine, Jeri, Ardy, Shirley and Brenda. He grew up in Woolstock 9reminding many it was the home of the original Sperman) where he attended elementary school, met his best friend, Marv Reiland and made quite a “hit” with a snowball, on his art teacher Kay Harty who responded after being smacked “you need to meet Dave Harty” who later became his high school wrestling coach, mentor, and great friend.

He attended Eagle Grove High School participating in football and wrestling placing third at State his senior year and graduating in 1966. He attended F. Dodge Jr. College for one year playing football then transferring to Wayne State College where he wrestled placing fourth in the NAIA National wrestling tournament and All-American status, graduating in 1971.

John’s teaching and coaching started at Thomas Moore Pre, Hays, KS one-year, Red Oak HS four years, Belmond Klemme 25 yrs Clarion Goldfield two years and Bishop Heelan three years. He taught PE, World History, Geography, and Driver’s Education–coaching wrestling, football, baseball, softball, and golf. While at Belmond, John built a successful wrestling program with multiple winning seasons, state qualifiers, and to state champions and another state champ while at Bishop Heelan. John’s wrestlers won over 100 duals he was named 1991 Wrestling Coach of the Year and in 2003 was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award. This was additionally important to him as he was inducted alongside his high school wrestling coach Dave Harty. John often called “Yod”, enjoyed his years refereeing at the state wrestling tournament. He is remembered for his great “unique” motivational speeches before meets, games, etc. and orchestrating Belmond’s big football upset over #2 ranked Emmetsburg.

His greatest joy was the continued love and support he received from students, athletes, coaches, etc. he had met and visited with throughout the years. To many he was a mentor as well as a father figure. He provided moral guidance and inspired a hard work ethic that many attribute to their success today.

He believed in his family, was so very proud of their accomplishments and loved them dearly. He was a great man of integrity and strove to be honest and fair with all he encountered. His door was always open if anyone needed help or just to listen.

John is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Cory and Colby and his wife Candi, his six precious grandchildren, sisters Brenda Yoder and Shirley Salmon, many nieces and nephews, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers at birth, sisters Lorraine Sebring, Jeri Abbas, and Ardy Malaise.

John will be missed by the many lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday July 19, 2024, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1203 3rd St. NE, Belmond, Iowa from 4PM-8 PM.

Those unable to attend may wish to send expressions of sympathy to The Yoder Family, 703 5th Avenue NE, Belmond, IA 50421.