North Iowa Outdoors: Deer are On the Move

The director of the Wapello County Conservation Board says you may see more deer on and along the roadways in warm weather. Rick Tebbs says deer are like humans and stay in the shade to keep cool during the day, and then go on the move to look for food as the sun sets.

Tebbs says the deer we are most likely to see while driving around this time of the year are very young.

Tebbs suggests drivers should go easy on the gas pedal while traveling at night.

Experts say you should not swerve if you see a deer in the roadway, as you may lose control of your car and put yourself in danger.