NIACCs Schulz Offers Ideas on Changing College Landscape

The president of the North Iowa Area Community College is predicting enrollment at community colleges will grow in the years ahead. Steven Schulz is retiring at the end of the month

Schultz has been president of North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City for the past decade. Schulz, who’s retiring after a 42-year career as an educator, says he worries about the future for students in rural areas of the state.

Schulz is a native of Geneva, a small town in Franklin County. He holds degrees from Wartburg College, the University of Northern Iowa, Drake University and Iowa State University. Schulz previously worked at Des Moines Area Community College and UNI, He served as the superintendent of Carroll Community Schools from 2000 to 2004.