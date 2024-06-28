Ernst Visits Forest City to Discuss Health Care

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst paid a visit to MercyOne Medical Clinic in Forest City. The swing through Forest City was part of her 99-county, “River to River” tour she makes annually.

Vice President of Network Development for MercyOne Scott Curtis expressed excitement about Ernst coming to the clinic to meet with doctors, nurses, and administrators.

Curtis explained that the clinic along with its hospitals and other clinics had some very important issues that needed review with the senator.

Curtis hoped that the discussion could lead to new or improvement of existing legislation to benefit the health care industry.

Ernst viewed the visit as an opportunity to learn more about the state of health care in the northern Iowa area.

Staffing becomes a critical issue in healthcare. Ernst highlighted how she has supported staffing legislation to rebuild the gap in employing quality healthcare professionals following the pandemic.

Ernst explained that opportunities for those outside of the United States to come and work in the country are available.

Ernst met with hospital officials and dignitaries for nearly an hour to get a better understanding of the situation.