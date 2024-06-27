Judy L. Levad, 74, of Forest City died Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 1, 2024 at the Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave., Lake Mills, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Burial will take place in the Mount Valley Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, IA.

