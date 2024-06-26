Morning Conversations

MORNING CONVERSATION: Ep.3 Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce/Stacy Doughan

On this week’s episode of Weekends Start on Wednesday, KIOW’s Zarren Egesdal chats with Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President, CEO, and Secretary Stacy Doughan about the upcoming Fourth of July celebration in Clear Lake. Plus, learn how the Clear Lake Chamber is stepping up its social media game and winning awards and how Clear Lake comes together to help a community in need following the devastating floods.

After today’s episode, check out the links below to discover what is happening in Clear Lake!

https://clearlakeiowa.com/

Fourth of July Information 

