Winnebago County Board of Supervisors 6/25/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the following link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Sheriff’s office to discuss, with possible action, taser purchase.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Set date for Public Hearing on proposed plans, form of contract, and estimate of cost

for the Winnebago County Storage Building project.

6. Consider for approval Resolution Establishing Weight Restrictions on Winnebago

County Bridges.

7. Consider for approval Fireworks permit for 3 Fingers Campground for July 5-6, 2024.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

10. Consider for approval County claims