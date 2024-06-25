Jordan Savoy named next West Hancock boys basketball coach

After a productive four years as a player at West Hancock and spending the past four years as an assistant coach, Jordan Savoy will be the next head coach of the West Hancock Eagles boys basketball program.

Savoy was an instant role player for West Hancock as soon as his freshman season in 2011-2012, playing in 13 games and starting his first career on January 7, 2012, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. He would go on to score 447 career points, dished out several assists per game, grabbed near the team-high in rebounds, and always got a couple of steals per game – a true do-what-is-asked type of player in red and white.

Savoy says his youth and experience in the Iowa State women’s basketball program are just some of the traits he brings to the table.

Every coach wants to take a team to the top, and in Iowa, that would be Wells Fargo Arena and the IHSAA State Boys Basketball Tournament. Savoy was part of the 2014-2015 team that went to state for the first time in eight decades, knowing the work that goes into having successful runs.

Jordan picked up basketball at a young age, a game that has been important to him and his family.

While at West Hancock, Savoy played football for the great Bob Sanger and learned more than just football.

He also added that he can lean on Mark Sanger and Paul Sonius, two West Hancock staples who have been successful coaches.

Jordan’s wife, Chloe, has been a huge support of him and his coaching career, he added. He says she will act as his director of operations, helping with all the extra things that come with coaching.

The board approved Savoy in May.