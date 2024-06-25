Garner to Hold Agricultural Expo

Garner’s new Chamber Director is not wasting any time getting this back off the ground. Jennifer Malek has already made several new and exciting changes to the chamber which have resulted in positive moves for the chamber. Now she is putting together an expo featuring area ag groups and business. She approached the Garner City Council about closing some of the streets on the 26th.

Agribusiness will not be the only feature of the event according to Malek.

The unique concept gives the public and business an opportunity to learn what other opportunities are around them. Malek offered another angle to the event.

Malek wanted to see what kind of reaction she would get from the agribusiness community. What she got back was a mild surprise.

The city approved the closure of part of State Street for the event on Wednesday afternoon and evening and encouraged area residents to participate.