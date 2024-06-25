Garner Increases Trash Rates

The Garner City Council was forced to make a decision that may not be a popular one, but Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt stated was necessary. The city approved an increase in garbage and recycling rates.

According to Schmidt, the city had to make these adjustments in rates just to make the expenses involved in having these services for Garner residents. Schmidt stated that the increases were minimal because the city has kept up with the garbage and recycling costs.

The change in rates will begin with the next billing cycle.