Forest City Increases Sewer Rates

The City of Forest City has determined with the assistance of WHKS and Speer Financial, that it was necessary to increase the sewer rental rates for the City’s Municipal Sewer Utility.

The city held a third and final reading of the ordinance which stipulates that each customer will pay monthly sewer service charges for the use of the municipal sanitary sewer system based upon the amount of water consumed. It breaks down like this.

A. Base Fee of $9.50

B. Usage rate of $9.50 per 1,000 gallons of water used and,

C. Capital Equipment Reserve Charge of $9.50 per month.

Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman says that this increase was a part of a process toward an ultimate goal.

The new water treatment facility has been planned for several years according to Huffman.

The city will have to make some moves in this area because of federal regulations on testing.

The measure passed the city council by a unanimous vote.