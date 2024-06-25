Dennis Paul Zehren, 82, of Forest City, died Friday, January 19, 2024 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa under the care of hospice.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 28, 2024 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City, Iowa with Father Jerry Blake and Deacon Tom Blomme officiating.

Burial of cremains will be held in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

