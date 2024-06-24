Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 6/24/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed live by clicking on the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. 9:15 a.m. Jay LeFevre, First Gabrielson Agency to present the ICAP property and casualty

renewal for 24-25 Fiscal year.

7. Review and act on the certified salaries for 2024-2025 fiscal year.

8. Review and act on the 28E agreement with the Williams Ambulance Service to provide

EMS Service in Wright County.

9. Appoint Supervisors to count cash for fiscal year end.

10. Review and act on Resolution 2024-22 for interfund operating transfers for the 2024-

2025 fiscal year.

11. Review and act on Resolution 2024-23 for interfund operating transfers from General

Basic to Capital Projects for FY24 monies.

12. Peggy Schluttenhofer, Wright County Treasurer, to give an update on the U.S. Fish and

Wildlife.

13. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider Funding Agreement for BROS-C099(105)–5F-99

b. Secondary Roads Update

14. Old Business.

15. New Business.

16. Update on meetings.