Road Closures Slowly Open From Heavy Weekend Rains

Winnebago County officials are warning drivers that several secondary roads are closed due to the recent rains. These include 360th from 69 Highway west. The nearby pond has overflowed onto the road. 190th Avenue from 380th Street south to 368th.

168th heading south from Leland is receiving the overflow in sections of the road from the Winnebago River for about a mile.

Just south of Thompson on A36 between 110th Avenue to 120th Avenue has portions underwater. Another closure near Thompson is 110th Avenue between 400th Street and 390th Street.

In the southwest portion of the county, 60th Avenue between 370th and 360th Street is also closed. Nearby 50th Avenue is closed in the same fashion off 360th Street.

A culvert is plugged and water is running over the road on 190th Avenue between 440th Street and 430th near Lake Mills. 190th Avenue is also experiencing issues from 475th to near 460th Streets near Lime Creek. A short section of 205th Avenue near Lime Creek north of 470th Street was also closed.