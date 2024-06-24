Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 6/24/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the following link. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/391024565

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:25 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment/reappointment of Veterans Affairs Commissioner, discuss and possibly consider appointment/reappointment of Board of Adjustment member

9:30 a.m. Videoconference with Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, Cerro Gordo County Board of

Supervisors, and Franklin County Board of Supervisors, re: consider engineer’s report on JDD # 86-31-1 Main Open Ditch repairs and set date and time for formal hearing with landowners

10:00 a.m. Open quotes for Collection, Transportation, and Disposal of Rural Recycling for Hancock County, IA and possibly consider quotes for rural recycling

10:05 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss repair to fountain, discuss and possibly consider Independent Contractor Agreement for 545 State St Building

10:10 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 16 for HVAC System Upgrade Project with Mechanical Air Systems Co.

10:15 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

10:25 a.m. Cale Edwards/Connor Bailey, Conservation, re: consider payroll changes

10:30 a.m. Consider Resolution for Budget Appropriations Amendment for FY2023-2024; consider Resolution for Budget Appropriations for FY2024-2025; consider Resolution for Interfund Operational Transfers for FY2024-2025

10:35 a.m. Consider 2024 monthly licensing agreement with Next Generation Technologies for monthly licensing subscriptions

10:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider increase in compensation for Medical Examiner Investigators

Discuss and possibly consider increase in hourly rate for Precinct Election Officials

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item