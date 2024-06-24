Area Replanted Fields Flood Again

Area fields took another hit over the weekend with heavy rains and flooding. Some farmers had replanted figuring perhaps that the heaviest of rains in the area were over with. Forest City Coop Director Randy Broesder explained those same locations are back under water.

Broesder would not venture to estimate how much of the cropland was underwater or damaged. He did say that after this, drainage of the rain made ponding would be awhile.

Moreover, area rivers are at or near flood stage further complicating everything.

Broesder explained that the drainage systems have an extensive amount of water to clear from the fields.

The replanting window is now closed and farmers will have to rely on crop insurance to cover the losses.