Norwegian Heritage to be Celebrated in Area Bicentennial Events

by Rodger Tveiten special to KIOW News

July 4, 2025 will be an important date for Norwegian-Americans in North Iowa and North America. On that date almost 200 years ago, the first boat-load of Norwegian emigrants left from Stavanger, Norway for the United States. There were 52 men, women and children on the wind-powered sloop Restauration. It would arrive in the Port of New York on October 9, 1825.

Meeting the ship in New York would be Cleng Peerson, the “Father of the Norwegian Emigration” to North America. The Restauration was the first of hundreds of ships that would transport hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to the New World. Some came for religious freedom. Most came for a better standard of living. Tens of thousands would file homestead claims in Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, the Dakotas and Montana. They would build Lutheran Churches and raise large families. They would settle in the Pacific Northwest, the Upper Midwest and Greater New York.

In 2025 there will be commemorations galore. It will be the bi-centennial of one of the largest mass migrations to this country. Expect to see Viking ships and Viking warriors in community parades. Expect church suppers featuring Lutefisk, Fishballs, Codfish, Meatballs, and Kumla. Expect dessert tables with Lefse, Rommegraut, Kringla, Krumkake and other Norse treats. There will be immigration themed family reunions and church services. It will be a time to remember the past and look forward to the future. It will be the Norse-American Immigration Bi-centennial, 1825-2025.