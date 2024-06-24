Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 6/24/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will hold their meeting on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link.

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Professional Services Agreement between Worth County, IA & WHKS & Co. – Fertile 65 Bridge Structure

Replacement

d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Discussion/possible action – Compensation Board

12. Building/Grounds

a.General

13. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. General

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

a.Discuss DNR Audit

b.Discussion/Possible action – Gear Box Quote

16. Department Head Discussion

17. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

18. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

19. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #14 Annexation Public Hearing – June 25 – 9:00 A.M

c. DD #14 Reclassification Public Hearing – June 25 – 9:15 A.M.

d. DD #34 Reclassification Public Hearing – June 25 – 10:00 A.M.

e. EMS District Engineering Plat – Public Hearing – July 1 – Southeast District – 9:15 A.M.

f. EMS District Engineering Plat – Public Hearing – July 8 – West District – 9:00 A.M.

g. DD #18 Landowner Meeting – July 8 – 9:00 A.M.

h. July 22 – No Board of Supervisors’ Meeting

Adjourn