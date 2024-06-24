Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 6/24/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will hold their meeting on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link.
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Professional Services Agreement between Worth County, IA & WHKS & Co. – Fertile 65 Bridge Structure
Replacement
d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Discussion/possible action – Compensation Board
12. Building/Grounds
a.General
13. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
14. WINN-WORTH BETCO
15. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
a.Discuss DNR Audit
b.Discussion/Possible action – Gear Box Quote
16. Department Head Discussion
17. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
18. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
19. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #14 Annexation Public Hearing – June 25 – 9:00 A.M
c. DD #14 Reclassification Public Hearing – June 25 – 9:15 A.M.
d. DD #34 Reclassification Public Hearing – June 25 – 10:00 A.M.
e. EMS District Engineering Plat – Public Hearing – July 1 – Southeast District – 9:15 A.M.
f. EMS District Engineering Plat – Public Hearing – July 8 – West District – 9:00 A.M.
g. DD #18 Landowner Meeting – July 8 – 9:00 A.M.
h. July 22 – No Board of Supervisors’ Meeting
Adjourn