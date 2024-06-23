North Iowa Area Community College Announces 2024-2025 Performing Arts and Leadership Series Season

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2024-2025 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. The season’s unveiling event will take place on Thursday, June 27, at 7 P.M. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium, located on the NIACC campus. This free event is open to the public and promises an exciting preview of the diverse and dynamic lineup of performances and speakers scheduled for the upcoming season.

NIACC’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series has a long-standing tradition of bringing world-class entertainment and inspiring speakers to North Iowa, and the 2024-2025 season promises to be no exception. This year’s Series will feature a variety of performances, including Broadway shows, renowned musical acts, thought-provoking speakers, and much more.

Lindsay Dalrymple, Director of the NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “We are incredibly excited to share this season’s lineup with our community. Each year, we strive to offer a Series that not only entertains but also inspires and engages our audiences. This season, we’ve curated a collection of events that we believe will resonate with a wide range of interests and bring people together through the power of the arts.”

Following the season announcement, season tickets will be available for purchase that night with an additional 5-percent discount, offering patrons the best seats at the best prices for the entire Series. Individual tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 7, at 9 A.M. The season announcement event will provide attendees with a first look at the shows and a chance to secure tickets for what is sure to be a memorable season of performances and events.

Conveniently located just off the interstate, the North Iowa Community Auditorium is easily accessible and offers ample free parking, making it an ideal destination!