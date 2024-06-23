Governor Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation Affecting Local Counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended a disaster emergency proclamation to an additional 20 counties in northwest Iowa in response to severe storms and flooding that occurred on June 21. The 21 total counties include Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury, Worth, and Wright.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website https:// homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/ assistance . Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.