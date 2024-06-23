Britt Shooting Results in Injuries and Arrest

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 1100 block of 270th Street outside of Britt. around 7:30 pm on Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Deputies found a man who had suffered a single gunshot wound.

He was transported by West Hancock Ambulance to Hancock County Health System in Britt before being flown to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office then arrested 36-year-old Alexander Mitchell Padilla from Britt. Padilla was charged with Attempted Murder, a Class B felony, and Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, a Class C Felony.

The Sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public, this is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information was released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Britt, Kanawha, Garner, and Clear Lake police departments, plus the Wright, Winnebago and Kossuth County sheriff’s offices also assisted at the scene.