Torrential Rains cause flooding in North Iowa

Friday night into Saturday morning, torrential rains affected the northern part of the KIOW and B103 listening areas. One rain gauge west of Forest City could hold 8 inches, and was overflowing Saturday morning.

Precipitation map for the last 24 hours from Noon Friday to Noon Saturday shows over 5 inches of rain in many locations.

Pictures below come from ground level and aerial cameras. Aerial pictures are courtesy of Ryan Friedrich, and ground photos come from Karl Wooldridge.

If you see barricaded roads, please don’t drive around them. Turn around, don’t drown.