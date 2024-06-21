Baseball postseason pairings announced by the IHSAA

The Iowa High School Athletic Association, located in Boone, has announced the 1A and 2A postseason baseball pairings. Forest City leads the way locally, as the 2 seed in District 5. They receive a first round bye, and will take on the winner of Osage and Crestwood on Tuesday, July 9th at 5 pm in New Hampton. Our other local schools all start the postseason on Saturday, July 6th. In 2A District 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura plays Central Springs at 5 pm in Osage. In 1A District 6, North Iowa is the highest local seed, number 5, and will play 4 seed West Bend-Mallard at Bishop Garrigan at 5 pm on the 6th. West Hancock is the 6 seed, and takes on 3 seed North Union at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge at 5 pm. Belmond-Klemme is the 8 seed, and takes on top seed and host Bishop Garrigan at 7 pm on the 6th. In 1A District 7, 3 seed Lake Mills hosts 6th seed North Butler at 7 pm. Saint Ansgar is the top seed in District 7.