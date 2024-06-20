Hancock County Continues Storm Damage Recovery

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors met with officials to discuss the recent damage done to personal and business property in Duncan after heavy storms rolled through nearly a month ago. Receiving financial assistance is limited according to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

Damage in Duncan was especially prevalent according to Buffington.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis stated that his department has tallied up the cost of the storm damage so far.

He admits that the damage repairs are slow going but that the work will get done.