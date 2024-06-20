AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Makes Improvements to Recreation Facilities

AJ Taylor

The Garner City Council considered a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase equipment for the Rec Center and to wire the scoreboard at the high school.  Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that the moves were an upgrade.

The recreation center is continually operating and offering patrons a number of ways o both get and stay fit.

Residents and patrons use the facility around the clock at their convenience. Schmidt admits that it is continually busy.

 

 

