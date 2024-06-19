Ronald Pringnitz, 95, of Britt formerly of Kanawha, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Ronald Pringnitz will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, June 21, 2024 at the Kanawha Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street, in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

