Norman A. Pals, 86, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at his home in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at First Reformed Church, 214 Brown Street in Alexander, with Pastor Louie Braum officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

