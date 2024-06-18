Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 6/18/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the following link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Public Hearing for 2024 Budget Amendment.

3. Consider for approval 2024 Budget Amendment resolution.

4. Discussion with possible action state line zoning or nuisance issue.

5. Discussion with possible action bitcoin mining operation issue.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. 9:15 A.M. Discussion, with possible action, flooding issue on DD 5 Lat 6.

8. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

9. Consider for approval, Notice of Termination of Farm Tenancy for Sunnyside Pit.

10.Consider for approval hiring Central States Agency, LLC to sell Winnebago County

real estate including: Forest City Secondary Road Shop, Salt Shed, and Sunnyside

Farm.

11.Consider for approval utility permit for Heartland Power to replace overhead electric

lines with underground lines.

12.Consider for approval appointments to WEWMC board and Winnebago County EMS

Advisory Council.

13.Consider for approval raises for County EMS employees.

14.Open Forum.

15.Consider for approval County claims.

16.Consider for approval Payroll claims.