Randy G. Ridder, age 71, of Klemme, IA, died, peacefully with his family at his side at his home in Klemme on Monday, June 17, 2024.

A public time of visitation and Celebration of Randy’s Life will be held Sunday, June 23. from 1-4 PM, at the Klemme Community Building, 204 East Main St. Klemme.

A public graveside will follow with full military honors at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Klemme Chapel is handling funeral arrangements.