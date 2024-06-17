Strong Morning Storms Cause Damage in Estherville

Heavy rains and high winds hit parts of northwest Iowa early Monday morning. There was widespread tree damage in Estherville and a 60 mile per hour wind gust was reporting at the Estherville Airport around 3:30 a.m. A downed tree briefly blocked Highway 4 in Estherville, but crews quickly removed the tree, and the road was open to traffic by 4:30. Damage was also reported in Dickinson County. Emergency Management Director Mike Ehret says crop damage was reported around Milford and there are rising concerns about flooding due to the heavy rain.

Ehret says there’s minor flooding along the Little Sioux River, mainly affecting pastures. He says the water levels in the Iowa Great Lakes are very high, but it’s not quite yet at the point where boats are restricted to going no more than 5 miles an hour on the lakes.