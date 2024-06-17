Storms and Heat Forecast This Week

Summer officially arrives later this week, but the heat and humidity are already settled in across Iowa. The broadcast area along with much of the state’s northern third was under a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday morning. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Winnebago County along with Kossuth around 3am on Monday. Meanwhile a wide area of eastern Iowa has a heat advisory in effect until 8 o’clock tonight. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says it’ll be a steamy day ahead for most of the state.

Heat indices may reach triple digits in eastern Iowa, as the heat advisory covers cities including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City Dubuque, Davenport, Burlington and Keokuk. Donavon says they may have a break from the heat at mid-week, but more storms are likely by week’s end. Locally, heat indices are not expected to top 100 degrees. Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected here as well.

Summer starts on Thursday.