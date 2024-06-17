Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews
Forest City Council Meeting 6/17/24 (LIVE)
The Forest City Counci will meet tonight beginning at 7pm. The meeting can be viewed live by clicking on the link below:
https://meet.goto.com/335715165
The proposed agenda is as follows:
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
-
ROLL CALL
-
PUBLIC HEARING
-
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
-
Agenda
-
Approve Council Minutes
-
Accept Board & Committee Minutes 2024/06/13 Park & Rec Minutes, 2024/06/11 Airport Commission Min
-
Approval of License and Permits MONI JO’s License / Family Dollar, Kwik Star, Bear Creek Run Golf Club Inc, Sid’s Gas & Grocery, Up Town Liquor, Hy-Vee, Casey’s, Casey’s, and Dollar General Tobacco Permits
-
Approve Invoices
-
-
BUSINESS
-
Ordinance No. 845 Amending the Sewer Rental Rates – 3rd Reading
-
Resolution No. 23-24-45 setting date for the sale of General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2024 and authorizing the use of a preliminary official statement in connection therewith
-
Resolution No. 23-24-46 Setting Salaries and Wages for FY 2025
-
Approve a quote for Line Shed Exterior Rehab from Holland Construction
-
Approve bid for Security Cameras at Boman Park and Pammel Park
-
-
STAFF REPORTS
-
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
-
ADJOURNMENT