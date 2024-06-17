Dennis Duane Hill of Lake Mills, Iowa heard the Lord calling him and passed away very peacefully to be with his Savior on Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Lake Mills Care Center at 1:25 pm with his loving wife Rose Ann by his side. He had been in Hospice Care since January.

Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills, IA 50450

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 20, 2024 at the funeral home.

Military Honors will be performed by the Otto Chose American Legion #235.

Interment will follow the service at the Bristol Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.