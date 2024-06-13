SPORTS NEWS JUNE 13 2024 KW

The Forest City Softball team defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12 to 2 in 6 innings Wednesday night. Emma Anderson had a home run and scored 3 times for the Indians, while Brooklyn Gerdes allowed 2 runs on 5 hits, striking out 3. Other softball scores from Wednesday Night:

Eagle Grove 12, West Hancock 2 5 innings

Lake Mills 12, Belmond-Klemme 6

Newman Catholic 10, North Butler 0 6 innings

West Fork 13, Rockford 0 3 innings

St. Edmond 13, Clear Lake 3 5 innings

Iowa Falls-Alden 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 5 innings

Osage 15, Central Springs 4 5 innings

Charles City 3, Saint Ansgar 1 9 innings

Webster City 2, Algona 0

The Forest City Baseball team swept a pair of games from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, winning game 1 8-6, and taking game 2 12-2. Other Wednesday baseball scores:

Eagle Grove 15, West Hancock 4 5 innings

Lake Mills 19, Belmond-Klemme 1 4 innings

North Union 9, North Iowa 6

Newman Catholic 20, North Butler 1 4 innings

Central Springs 7, Osage 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 5, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3

Algona 6, Webster City 3

Humboldt 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3