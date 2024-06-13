Open Burning Ordinance to be Enforced in Hancock County

Hancock County officials are reminding everyone about open burning laws in the county. The Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance regarding how and when open burning can take place.

Here is the text of the ordinance:

Section 1. The purpose of this ordinance is to enhance and coordinate fire protection in the Hancock County by requiring persons to notify county officials in advance of any open burning.

Section 2. No person or entity shall kindle or burn any building or other structure, farmland, pasture, CRP land, ditches, fence line, rural ground, woodland, or brush, trash or other materials that exceeds in quantity that of normal yard waste, without first notifying the Hancock County Communications Center.

Section 3. Nothing in this ordinance shall be deemed to apply to cooking, recreation or normal yard waste.

Section 4. Violation of this ordinance constitutes a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of at least $65 and no more than $625, and/or up to 30 days in jail.

those with questions or wish to notify the Hancock County Communication Center can call them at (641)923-2621