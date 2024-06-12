Severe Storm Potential for Northern Iowa

The National Weather Service is predicting that severe storms may plague the northern Iowa area today and into tonight. Two rounds of showers and storms are possible this

afternoon to evening.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Alexis Martinez gave an overall view of the situation.

The breakdown is as follows

Round 1: A broken line of showers and storms is expected to drop into northern Iowa this afternoon, gradually tracking south and east into the evening, with strong to severe storms possible.

Round 2: Confidence is lower, but additional development over northern Iowa is possible by late evening into Thursday morning, with a remaining potential for strong to severe storms.

The National Weather Service says that large hail and damaging winds remain the primary threats, though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out over northern Iowa. A tornado or two is possible in the afternoon to early evening over northern Iowa, though the overall risk is low.

Damaging winds are also possible in the afternoon and evening, with gusts upwards of 70 mph over northern into much of central Iowa with the greatest potential being to the north. Large hail is the most likely hazard this afternoon to evening, with the highest potential

over north/northwest Iowa. Hail up to 2’’ is possible, especially in the broadcast area.

The system is expected to move south overnight, but storms are expected to refire on Thursday afternoon.