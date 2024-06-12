Kossuth County Readies for Highway and Street Striping

Kossuth County Roads Engineer Richard Brumm has put out for bids, street and highway striping. The bids have come in according to Brumm.

Brumm also explained that the county is looking hard at areas that may need repainting and those that just need to be marked again. This totals up to a number of miles to be done.

No timetable has been set for the paint work to be done and it will depend on the weather. The painting is expected to be done soon. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and passing the road crews.