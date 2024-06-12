Garner Water Rates to Increase

The Garner City Council took steps to bring the water rates more into line with the current supply rates by holding a first reading of the proposed ordinance to increase them. Garner City Administrator Jim Collins explained the purpose of doing so.

The city has already put forward another proposed ordinance to incremental increase the rate charged by the city for water according to Collins. Mayor Tim Schmidt explained how the two step process was proposed.

This means that on July 1, 2025, the proposed rate will be $5.20 per 1,000 gallons of water. Collins believes this will be the right direction to take and not create the proverbial sticker shock for the residents of Garner.

Two readings remain before the ordinances become law.