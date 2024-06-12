Forest City Conducts 2nd Reading on New Sewer Rates

The Forest City Council conducted a second reading of a proposed ordinance that would increase the rates for sewer rentals for the city’s municipal Sewer Utility. the city is taking the action based on the advice of WHKS Engineering and Speer Financial Group who said it was necessary to increase them.

The base fee will be $9.50 while the Usage Rate is $9.50 per 1,000 gallons of water used. A capital equipment reserve charge of $9.50 is included in the billing each month.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman felt that the city should go through with all three readings.

Several members of the council had prior commitments and could not attend the meeting. The next meeting is expected to be a full council.