Concerns Raised Over Traffic Speed at 3 Fingers Campground

Concerns have been raised over how fast people are driving on a dead-end road that leads to the 3 Fingers Campground in Winnebago County. Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders explained that there already is a statute on the books regarding speed on county roads.

Concerns were raised by the campground owner Denise Kirchner about the safety of walkers and bikers on the county road. She felt that the speeds people were driving on the road appeared to be excessive.

She explained that she is not alone in the concerns she has about safety on the gravel road.

Sheriff Steve Hepperly explained that looks can be deceiving, especially on a gravel road.

Hepperly stated that he would have a speed trailer placed on the road to measure the speeds that everyone was going and encourage safety on the gravel road.