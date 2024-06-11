Winnebago County Board of Supervisors 6/11/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below.

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Approve plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost for the Winnebago County

Storage Building – Forest City project, and authorize the County Engineer to receive and open bids.

5. Discussion, with possible action, request for speed limit on 135th Ave near Three Fingers

Campground.

6. Consider for approval Pay Estimate #8 to Larson Contracting for Public Health building addition.

7. Consider for approval renewing ISAC HIPAA Program.

8. Canvas 2024 Primary Election.

9. Consider for approval Resolution to destroy 2022 Primary Election.

10. Open Forum.

11. Discussion with possible action regarding Knox Boxes.

12. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

13. Consider for approval County claims.