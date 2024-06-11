Kossuth County Looks for Emergency Funding on Drainage Damage

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors are dealing with damages to drainage systems from the recent rains. Supervisor and Vice Chair Carter Nath of the First District explained that the county has some options to work with.

Nath explained that he is trying to get a meeting set up to discuss the issue and appears to be making progress.

The supervisors agreed that the 2-1 option was the better option. The board still needs to get the landowners involved in a public meeting to find out what they would want to see. Then the board will decide how to proceed and to apply for the grants to help pay for the damage repair.